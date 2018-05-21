New York City police officers, including groom, killed in wedding day car crash, officials say

Two off-duty New York City police officers, one who was a groom celebrating his wedding day, were killed Sunday night after their vehicle crashed into a tree in upstate New York, police said.

John M. Martinez, 39, and Michael Colangelo, 31, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Shandaken, about 72 miles southwest of Albany. Colangelo, a K9 officer, got married to his wife Katherine and hosted their reception at Full Moon Resort, not far from the crash site, a state police spokesman told Fox News. Martinez was an officer at the 84th Precinct in Brooklyn.

Martinez was driving the 2018 Maserati just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday when the vehicle “left the roadway and struck a large tree,” New York state police said in a news release. The car overturned and ended up on its roof.

A third passenger, who was not the bride but a family friend of the groom, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The trio were leaving the reception when the crash occurred. Police said they have not released the cause of the crash.

Both officers were from Long Island.

Colangelo and his wife were planning a honeymoon in Costa Rica before his tragic death Sunday, according to the Honeyfund page. They had asked guests to contribute money to their honeymoon.

“We know it's not traditional but it would be a lot of fun, to have some items on our wedding list that will help us catch some sun! So if you'd like to give a gift to send us on our way, a donation to our honeymoon would really make our day!” the couple wrote on their page.

They added, “Then while we're relaxing on the beach, or by the pool so blue, we'll sit back and know that it is truly thanks to you!!”