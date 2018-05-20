Man drives SUV into North Carolina restaurant, killing 2; police call it 'domestic' incident

Two people were killed and several others were injured on Sunday after a man drove his SUV into a North Carolina restaurant, in what police have described as a "domestic" incident.



Kate Self, a corporal with the Gaston County Sheriff's Office, was killed at the Surf and Turf Lodge in Bessemer City, officials announced at a news conference Sunday afternoon. The second victim — reportedly believed to be a family member — was not immediately identified.

Several other members of Self's family were injured in the incident, the Gaston Gazette reported, adding the driver to the vehicle was identified by friends as Roger Self, Kate Self's father and a businessman.

The news outlet reported that restaurant staff claimed Roger Self went with his family to the restaurant and had them seated. The father then allegedly went outside and drove his Jeep into the building.

Bessemer City Police Chief Tom Ellis said an officer who arrived on scene saw Self's SUV "completely in the building" just after noon on Sunday.

It's unclear how many people were seated at the restaurant table, but police said "several others" were hurt. Paramedics rushed them to two nearby hospitals.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.