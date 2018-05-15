Arizona high school apologizes over senior quote in yearbook, report says

An Arizona high school on Friday apologized for publishing a senior quote that read, “The South will rise again,” The Republic reported.

Vista Grande High School said the quote was erased in yearbooks that have not been distributed to students, about 90 percent. The report said the quote appeared on the school’s Facebook page. The Facebook page has been since deleted.

The quote appeared under the student’s photo. The paper did not identify the student, who is a minor. It was unclear if the student is facing disciplinary action for the quote.