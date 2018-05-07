Father of fallen Marine says thief stole his son’s American flag

The father of a Marine who was killed in action in Afghanistan said vandals broke into his truck and stole a large American flag his son had over his bed before he went out on his last patrol.

Shawn Marceau, of White Swan, Wash., said the flag was a precious reminder of his son, Joe Jackson, who was killed in 2011. The signatures of his son and the other members of his platoon are on the flag, which was a gift from his son's Marine buddies after he died.

Jackson was 22 when he was killed by an improvised bomb while conducting combat operations in Helmand province of Afghanistan.

"The significance to anybody is really nothing, but to us, it is so personal because it's their last signatures in their lives,” Marceau told Fox 12 Oregon. “And I think that is what makes it so important to us. It is part of our son and he had it there with him when he was killed."

Marceau posted about the theft on Facebook on Friday. As of Monday morning, the post had been shared more than 33,000 times.

“Any information would be great, no questions asked,” Marceau wrote. “Please return this flag if you have seen it.”

Marceau said the flag was stolen in April, which is the same month that his son was killed.