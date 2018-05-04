Man abruptly stops car on Massachusetts highway to climb aboard school bus

A man driving erratically on the turnpike in Massachusetts alarmed motorists when he abruptly stopped his car in the middle lane and then climbed on the hood of a school bus.

Police said a 42-year-old Dorchester man was driving westbound near Exit 16 in Newton around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday when he was caught on camera swerving through traffic.

The driver, in a 1999 Toyota Corolla, then reportedly waved his arm out the window for the school bus driver to pull over and then slowed to a stop in the center lane.

“What normal person pulls a person over on the Mass Pike in the middle lane? That’s not normal,” veteran bus driver Joe Rizoli, told Boston 25.

The man is then seen trying to unsuccessfully climb onto the bus through the door, but Rizoli kept it shut. He then climb onto the hood, yelling at Rizoli.

“He got on the hood! Where’s he going from the hood! I didn’t understand what he was going to do,” Rizoli said. “[He kept yelling] ‘Why are your windows so dark.’”

Rizoli did not get out of the bus and apparently pointed to the dash camera he had installed. He said the man jumped off after that.

There were no children on the bus.

After the man walked back to his car, Rizoli pulled around him and left the scene. He said the incident was the strangest thing he had ever experienced.

“My concern is this guy, he really broke a lot of rules here, a lot of laws,” he told CBS Boston.

State Police said they have identified the driver and their investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed.