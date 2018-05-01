VA 'doubling down' to respond to Utah vet's messy room

Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie is intervening in what he says was "unacceptable" treatment of an Army veteran in a messy room with an overflowing trash can at a Salt Lake City VA clinic.

Wilkie said in a statement Tuesday that the VA was "doubling down" to make sure that treatment areas for veterans meet "strong standards."

He also told leaders of the Utah facility to schedule the veteran for a follow-up appointment within the six months his treatment requires, instead of the 10 months the clinic said it could accommodate.

Veteran Christopher Wilson's April 5 treatment caught public attention last week after his father posted photos of the room on Twitter, calling it "very unprofessional, unsanitary and disrespectful."

The clinic's chief of staff at the clinic apologized to Wilson on Monday.