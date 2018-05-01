California boy, 3, runs bases in 'slow motion' in viral video

Baseball has no clock -- and that's probably a good thing for Lennox Salcedo.

Even after his third base coach told the 3-year-old from Walnut, Calif., to “run home as fast as you can,” Salcedo had his own way of interpreting the instructions, the boy’s mother, Sabrina Salcedo, wrote on Facebook. The 3-year-old gave a thumbs up in response, but then proceeded to run toward the home plate in “slow motion.”

A crowd of people watching the game started to laugh as Lennox slowly ambled towards the plate.

One person yelled encouragement: “You’re almost there!”

At one point, a man who ABC News reported is Lennox’s father, encouraged the child to run a bit faster. But the boy refused -- pushing his father aside and continuing to "run" home.

Lennox’s cousin, Tabby Rodriguez, posted the video of her young relative on Twitter. As of Tuesday morning, the clip had more than 390,000 likes and 130,000 retweets.

Neither Rodriguez nor Salcedo was available for additional comment when contacted by Fox News on Tuesday.