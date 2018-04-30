Woman who found slain cop in her yard in Maine helped raise suspect

The woman who discovered the body of a slain cop in Maine later learned that she helped raise the man accused of killing him, according to reports.

Kimberly Sirois reportedly discovered Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole lying dead in her Norridgewock backyard Wednesday morning and notified authorities who were at a nearby fire station.

She was later informed the suspect was 29-year-old John Williams — who lived with her as a teenager — while she was questioned by police, news station WGME reported.

“I said, ‘Hey, I found your officer. He’s in my yard,’ and then they all came running over and put us in the house,” Sirois said.

During a police interview, she learned that Williams was the suspect in the shooting death, news station WGME reported.

Williams was arrested after a four-day manhunt on charges for killing the officer, stealing his cruiser and stealing a convenience store.

Click for more from The New York Post.