Man wanted in shooting death of Maine deputy caught

By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
The man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Maine deputy has been caught after a four-day manhunt, police said.

John Williams, 29, was captured by authorities Saturday after a four-day manhunt, the Maine State Police Department confirmed.

Williams is accused of fatally shooting Corporal Eugene Cole of the Somerset County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. The corporal was killed around 1:45 a.m. on U.S. Route 2 in Norridgewock, located about 30 miles north of the state capital of Augusta. 

Following the shooting, Williams allegedly stole Cole's cruiser and then robbed a convenience store, officials said. After fleeing the store, he reportedly abandoned the vehicle, which was found around 5 a.m., officials said. 

It was not immediately clear where Williams was found. 

The announcement of Williams’ capture came just minutes following a press briefing where Cole’s widow pleaded with Williams to turn himself him.

“This is all that we’re asking of you. Please, please talk to us,” the widow said.

Cole was a member of the sheriff's office for 13 years and had a son, according to authorities. His funeral is slated for Monday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. A public viewing is slated for Sunday at the Skowhegan Armory. The corporal’s death is the first in 29 years a Maine officer was shot and killed in the line of duty. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 