Judge sides with ex-exotic dancer in fight over deceased customer's benefits: report

The lawyer for the family of a former HBO executive who left a former stripper $223,000 after he died said he is reviewing a judge's decision to side with the ex-dancer.

The New York Post reported that Micky Liu, a former information technology director, became friends with Veronica Beckham, 34, in July 2014. The two met at the Scores club in Atlantic City, N.J.

Beckham said the two never had a sexual relationship, but what the dancer called an “everlasting friendship,” the report said.

Liu’s family, however, claimed that Beckham preyed on Liu, who was living alone in New York City at the time. He died at 50.

“Beckham, as a professional exotic dancer, was adept at applying and using coercion and manipulation upon men,” May Liu, his sister, said.

Liu, who was reportedly a diabetic and obese, died shortly after meeting Beckham. He reportedly approved the beneficiary transfer sometime between October 2014 and January 2015.

Beckham, who is now a Miami-based stylist for clients including Flo Rida, denied the claim that she worked on becoming his beneficiary. She called the “lurid” accusations “untrue.”

Liu named her as the beneficiary of his 401(k) and retirement plan, the paper reported.

“Sweet veronica, there’s nothing in me that would ever say or do anything to intentionally hurt you,” he reportedly wrote Beckham in an email sent on Oct. 24 at 3:56 a.m. “I love and care for you dearly. I wish you knew.”