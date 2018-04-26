Ex-Port Authority commissioner apologizes, denies wrongdoing

A Port Authority of New York and New Jersey commissioner caught on camera delivering an expletive-laced tirade to police officers during a traffic stop has apologized and denies she was seeking special treatment.

Caren Turner issued the statement Wednesday, a day after the Tenafly Police Department released the dash-cam video showing her attempting to pull rank on the officers who pulled over a car in which her daughter was a passenger for an expired registration March 31. The video also shows the Democratic lobbyist becoming increasingly agitated with the responding officers and shouting an expletive at them.

In her statement, Turner apologizes for letting her emotions get the best of her and regrets her tone and language directed at the police officers. She resigned her post last week.

Turner was appointed to the Port Authority last year by former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.