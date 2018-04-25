Maine officer shot and killed by suspect who stole his car, robbed store

Authorities in Maine launched a dragnet Wednesday after a man shot and killed a sheriff’s deputy, stole his cruiser, and then robbed a convenience store, officials said.

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said Corporal Eugene Cole was killed around 1:45 a.m. on U.S. Route 2 in Norridgewock, located about 30 miles north of the state capital of Augusta.

"He was one of the finest deputies that you would want to meet," Lancaster told reporters at a news conference.

Authorities said the suspect, 29-year-old John Williams, stole Cole's police cruiser after the shooting and drove it to a Cumberland Farms store, a 24-hour gas and convenience store, and robbed it. Lancaster did not not disclose any details about what happened before the deputy was shot, saying that authorities would release further details by Wednesday afternoon.

After fleeing the store, Williams later abandoned the vehicle, which was found around 5 a.m. It is not known if he is in another vehicle or on foot, but should be considered "armed and dangerous," according to Lancaster.

Williams is described as 5-foot-6, 120 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair in a ponytail, Lancaster said. Williams was previously arrested in Massachusetts on March 22 on firearms violations, according to a police report.

The FBI told WGME they are sending assistance to help the Somerset County Sheriff's Office and Maine State Police with the investigation.

Cole was a member of the sheriff's office for 13 years and had a son, according to Lancaster.

"We have lost an outstanding deputy today," he said.

A portion of U.S. Route 2 heading through the downtown area of Norridgewock is closed as part of the investigation, according to WGME.

Police and sheriff's deputies could be seen holding weapons near the convenience store. Authorities are now conducting a manhunt in the area, including using helicopters to try to locate Williams.

OFFICERS KILLED IN THE LINE OF DUTY IN 2018

Maine Gov. Paul LePage asked for residents in Somerset County and the surrounding area to "stay safe"

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family of fallen Deputy Sheriff Corporal Eugene Cole," LePage wrote on Twitter. If you live in Somerset County and the surrounding area, please cooperate with law enforcement and stay safe."

Senator Susan Collins said on Twitter she was "deeply saddened" by the news.

"I am deeply saddened to learn Cpl. Eugene Cole was killed in the line of duty in Norridgewock this morning," Collins said. "Cpl. Cole served the citizens of Somerset County for 13 years with honor & distinction, & Maine will be eternally grateful for his brave actions to protect his community."

The last time a Maine officer was shot and killed in the line of duty was 29 years ago on March 31, 1989, according to WGME. Maine State Police Detective Giles Landry was gunned down in his police cruiser outside a mobile home in Leeds while investigating a child abuse case.

The incident in Maine comes a day after a gunman critically killed one Dallas police officer, wounded a second, and hurt an employee at a home improvement store led law enforcement on a high-speed car chase before he was captured in a late-night arrest.

Fox News' Shira Bush and The Associated Press contributed to this report.