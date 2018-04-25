Golden State Killer suspect arrested in California

The suspect believed to be the notorious Golden State Killer — who was wanted in a dozen murders and nearly 50 rapes from the late 1970s to the mid-1980s — has been arrested in California, officials said Wednesday.

Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, was arrested early Wednesday at his Citrus Heights home, located 16 miles northeast of Sacramento, on suspicion of two counts of murder, officials said at a news conference.

County records show DeAngelo is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail, where he is reportedly on suicide watch.

Ventura County District Attorney Greg Totten said DeAngelo has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the 1980 killings of a couple.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said that DNA led investigators to identifying DeAngelo and helped solve the case in the last six days.

The Golden State Killer is believed to be responsible for at least 12 murders, 45 rapes and 120 home burglaries throughout Sacramento County, according to FOX40. The cold-case killer is believed to have raped 37 people around Sacramento and Central Valley and killed two between 1976 and 1978, according to the Bee. Officials believed he moved to the Bay Area and Southern California from there.

“It is the most prolific unsolved serial killing case probably in modern history,” Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert told FOX40.

Jane Carson-Sandler, who is believed to have been raped by the Golden State Killer, also known as the East Area Rapist, told South Carolina’s The Island Packet on Wednesday she was contacted by authorities about his possible arrest.

"I just found out this morning," she told newspaper. "I'm overwhelmed with joy. I've been crying, sobbing."

Interest in the cold case was renewed following the release of the late author Michelle McNamara’s crime novel “I’ll Be Gone In The Dark.”

McNamara’s husband, actor Patton Oswalt, and her friend Billy Jensen published the book after her death. It reached No. 1 on The New York Times’ best-seller list last month, according to the Bee.

Oswalt wrote in a tweet that he hoped to ask the Golden State Killer questions that McNamara wanted answered before her death.