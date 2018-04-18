Jury convicts New York City nanny of killing 2 kids in 2012

A jury in New York has found Manhattan nanny Yoselyn Ortega guilty Wednesday of killing two children in 2012.

Ortega was accused of killing 6-year-old Lulu Krim and her 2-year-old brother, Leo, on Oct. 25, 2012. The children’s mother, Marina Krim, said she found them dead in the bathroom of the apartment.

Ortega also plunged a knife into her own neck in a failed suicide attempt.

The defendant had pleaded not guilty to the children’s death and her lawyer argued that she is mentally ill.

The jury found Ortega guilty on four charges - two of first degree murder and two of second degree murder.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.