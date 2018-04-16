'Ongoing incident' reported at dangerous South Carolina prison

South Carolina authorities on Sunday responded to an “ongoing incident” at one of the state’s most dangerous prisons.

The South Carolina Corrections Department said on Twitter that State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents responded to the situation just before midnight at Lee Correctional Institution.

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were also assisting with the incident well into Monday morning, Sheriff Daniel Simon told WLTX-TV.

There was no other information immediately available at this time. However, several local media outlets reported the local coroner was called to the scene.

Lee Correctional Institution is listed on the South Carolina Department of Corrections’ Website as a Level 3 facility, meaning it houses some of the state’s most violent offenders.

Lee Correctional – located in Bishopville, 55 miles east of Columbia – has had several violent eruptions in the past.

In March, inmates at the prison held an officer hostage after taking control of a dorm room, The State reported. The inmates held the officer for about 25 minutes before it was secured by law enforcement.

In February, an inmate was killed by another inmate in a fight.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.