2 arrested in connection with death of 6-year-old girl

Prosecutors say two people are facing charges in the death of a 6-year-old Massachusetts girl.

The Worcester district attorney's office in a statement Wednesday announced the arrests of a man and a woman, but did not provide names, the charges they face, or their relationship to the child. They face arraignment Wednesday.

District Attorney Joseph Early told reporters that police responding to a 911 call at a Fitchburg home Tuesday found an injured 9-year-old boy and a non-responsive 6-year-old girl.

Early says the children were taken to the hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead. The district attorney says the boy's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Fitchburg Police Chief Earnest Martineau says it was not a "random act" and there is no danger to the public.

This story has been corrected to show that arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, not Tuesday.