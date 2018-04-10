Tennessee woman says 'it's a miracle' her wallet, purse blocked bullets

A Tennessee woman isn't likely to ever leave home without her wallet or purse again after the fortunate placement of the billfold and handbag may have saved her life.

The woman, who was not identified, was on her way back from the hospital with her husband on Thursday, when the couple suddenly heard gunshots.

The wife’s wallet shielded one of the bullets from hitting the couple, according to Memphis Police, and, as they pulled into their apartment complex, the pair heard another loud pop.

When they got out to investigate, the couple noticed three bullet holes on the passenger side and two in the trunk.

And the woman told WREG she found one more bullet hole that shocked her.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, honey! Here's another hole that came through my purse!'" she told the station. The woman's bag was sitting in the back seat, and she credits the location with possibly saving her life.

“Just the grace of God,” she told WREG. “It was part of the miracle to keep us – me or him – from getting hit.”