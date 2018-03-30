‘Violent deportee’ who escaped custody at JFK airport caught, authorities say

Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke, the man who escaped immigration custody earlier this week at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, has been apprehended in Chicago, authorities said.

The manhunt for Mbacke, the 31-year-old from Senegal, has ended, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in a statement. The escapee was at the airport for deportation Tuesday evening when he reportedly escaped from law enforcement while going through security.

"An ICE fugitive who escaped from custody Tuesday night during his removal to Senegal is in federal custody Friday after nearly three days on the run," ICE said in a statement. Mbacke "was taken into custody without incident at a coffee shop near the downtown Chicago Amtrak station with the assistance from federal partners."

ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Fugitive Operations team in Chicago made the arrest.

Following his escape, Mbacke was captured on surveillance video leaving the airport around 9 p.m. in a taxi, ICE said.

The is a developing story; please check back for updates.

Fox News' Courtney Crawford contributed to this report.