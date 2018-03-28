'Violent deportee' reportedly escapes ICE custody at JFK airport

A man described as a “violent deportee” reportedly managed to escape from federal immigration custody Tuesday night at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City.

The circumstances leading up to the incident are not immediately clear.

U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) agents removed the unidentified man’s handcuffs while going through airport security, law enforcement sources told the New York Daily News. He eluded authorities at Gate B23 in Terminal 4 at around 8:30 p.m. local time.

He was supposed to be escorted onto a plane.

The man was previously arrested on a weapons charge according to the paper.

A law enforcement source told the paper video captured the man jumping into a taxi leaving the airport. The New York Post reported that he is not considered a threat to people at the airport.

A spokesperson for ICE did not immediately reply to Fox News' request for comment.