Jesus was 'drag king' with 'queer desires,' claims theology professor

A theology professor at a Catholic college is making some bizarre – some would even say blasphemous – claims about Jesus Christ that is causing a stir on campus.

Dr. Tat-siong Benny Liew, chair of New Testament Studies at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., said Jesus was a “drag king” who had “queer desires.” He also claims the Last Supper was a “literary striptease” and that Jesus was not a man, but gender fluid.

The “Gospel of John” professor cited the book of John in the Bible to try to back his arguments.

“[Christ] ends up appearing as a drag-kingly bride in his passion,” he argues. “If one follows the trajectory of the Wisdom/Word or Sophia/Jesus (con)figuration, what we have in John’s Jesus is not only a ‘king of Israel’ or ‘king of the Ioudaioi [Jews],’ but also a drag king.”

Then he used Jesus’ crucifixion to try to show the Passion of Christ was really a “(homo)sexual bonding of the Father and the Son.”

“What I am suggesting is that, when Jesus’ body is being penetrated, his thoughts are on his Father. He is, in other words, imagining his passion experience as a (masochistic?) sexual relation with his own Father.”

Liew also suggested Jesus was trying to get his followers to join in.

The controversial professor uses the example of Thomas, after the Resurrection, putting his finger in Jesus’ side, which the New Testament scholar argued was an example of John asking his readers “to perform a kind of pan-eroticism.”

And the Last Supper, when Jesus washed his disciples feet, was a “seductive,” “literary striptease” and a “womanly/slavishly task” used as an example of John’s transgendering of Jesus, the professor claims.

The religious studies professor also argues John’s multiple references of Jesus wanting water, giving water, and leaking water “speak to Jesus’ gender indeterminacy and hence his cross-dressing and other queer desire.”

Because of all this, Liew argues that while John makes it clear Jesus was a Jew, he leaves open “whether Jesus is a biological male.”

The controversial teachings came to light after Holy Cross student Elinor Reilly wrote an article for the independent student journal, The Fenwick Review, and called Liew’s interpretations “unconventional.” The student questioned why Liew was given a distinguished professorship at the Jesuit college in 2013 to teach the main New Testament class to undergraduate students.

"He continues to be held up as an example and a bold successor to the learned and discerning tradition of our Catholic and Jesuit College of the Holy Cross," Reilly said.

Liew did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But he has pointed out his “selective reading of John aims to…give recognition and life to those who desire to live otherwise gendered or transgendered lives.”

Although, he wrote these conclusions in texts from 2004 and 2009, his teachings seem to continue along this line of thought, according to Reilly.

The university did not immediately respond to request for comment.