Parkland student Kasky bows out of debate with Kashuv

A Parkland high school student who agreed to a live debate over his conflicting views over gun reform with fellow Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Kyle Kashuv has pulled out of the deal.

Cameron Kasky, an organizer of the pro-gun control March for Our Lives movement, tweeted Monday night that he won't debate Kashuv, a pro-Second Amendment voice, following a tweet Kashuv seemingly disapproved of.

"Kyle, I've enjoyed my discussion about gun laws with you so far, but after seeing this, I think I'm out. For personal reasons," Kasky said, adding that while he "disagree[s] on certain policies with some family members of some victims," he would "never go after them, especially not like this. This is low."

Kashuv's tweet in question was a response to Jesse Guttenberg, a student at Stoneman Douglas whose sister, 14-year-old Jaime, was fatally shot by Nikolas Cruz last month.

"Clear backpacks are not the answer," Guttenberg stated. "Anyone can sneak a knife into school by putting it into a folder or a gun by hiding it in their pants."

"Don't violate our privacy and give us real security. That's what will help," Guttenberg said.

In response, Kashuv wrote: "Instead, let's violate our Constitution?"

Kashuv, after being called out by Kasky, apologized and noted he "had not realized whose account it was. It was a mistake and I am regretful of it."

Another tweet from Kashuv said: "It was awful of me and I am wrong. Period. I am so sorry."

"Continue using your voice for what you believe in, but I want nothing to do with you in this conversation," Kasky followed up. "I will happily discuss with other conservative students who don't go about it like that."

The two agreed on Sunday to a "live debate" after Kasky, in an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," said it was "pathetic" a National Rifle Association (NRA) TV host said "no one would know [Parkland students'] names" if their classmates hadn't died.

Kasky also claimed that the NRA "can't attack our argument, so they're attacking us personally."