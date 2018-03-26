Mother and sister of fallen Indiana deputy attacked at courthouse

The mother and sister of an Indiana sheriff's deputy who was fatally shot in 2016 were attacked in a courthouse Monday.

Howard County Deputy Carl Koontz died two years ago after he was shot while attempting to serve a warrant in Russiaville.

OHIO GOV. KASICH COMMUTES DEATH SENTENCE OF MAN WHO KILLED WOMAN DURING ROBBERY

His sister, Alice, 27, and their mother, 54-year-old Jackie, were in the Howard County Courthouse in Kokomo for a paternity hearing when a man identified as Bryson Small, 36, allegedly assaulted them, Fox 59 reported.

Witnesses reportedly said Small was walking toward the Koontzs when he attacked them. The women were knocked to the floor and hit several times, officials said.

Bystanders helped the women, according to WRTV, and also helped deputies stop Small.

The Koontzs both suffered facial and head injuries, and Alice was knocked unconcious. She was hospitalized to be treated for her injuries.

A baby, Amelia Koontz, was in a carrier but not injured in the incident.

Small reportedly approached the two "to answers questions about the case," but it remains unclear why he attacked the women.

He was booked at the the Howard County Jail on felony assault charges.