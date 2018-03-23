High school students plan pro-life walkout after gun debate

California students are putting their school’s administration to the test by organizing an anti-abortion protest inspired by their teacher getting punished for her comments on the recent nationwide student walkout for gun control.

The students are organizing around the hashtag: #LIFE.

Pro-life walkout organizer, Rocklin High School student Brandon Gillespie, told the local CBS affiliate he wants to "honor all the lives of the millions of aborted babies every year" with the protest.

Gillespie says he was inspired by history teacher Julianne Benzel, who was placed on administrative leave when she asked students to consider whether there was a double standard over protests on school grounds between gun control and abortion.

HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER PLACED ON LEAVE AFTER QUESTIONING SCHOOL’S STANCE ON ANTI-ABORTION WALKOUT

“If schools, not only just our school and our administration, but across the country are going to allow one group of students to get up during class and walk out to protest one issue, would they still give the same courtesy to another group of students who wanted to protest…abortion?” Benzel told “Fox & Friends.”

Students at Rocklin will find out a little over two weeks from now.

Gillespie announced the pro-life walkout is set for Wednesday, April 11, at 10 am EST. Just like the National School Walkout Day, they are planning to walk out for 17 minutes.

“We encourage students across the country to participate in a stand for #life,” Gillespie tweeted Thursday morning.

But not every student is on board for the alternative walkout.

"Abortions aren't really anything that has to do with school or students,” said student newspaper editor Naeirika Neev. “They have their First Amendment, they can go protest about that anytime, anywhere.”

Gillespie says that’s the point.

“I would like to see if there really is a double standard and what will come of that,” he said.

The school district says the principal plans to meet with Gillespie on Friday to discuss the planned protest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.