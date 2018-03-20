Severe storms, West Coast flooding concerns and a 4th Nor'Easter

Good morning everyone!

Another incredibly busy day across much of the country.

We had severe weather including tornadoes hit the south.

Today the concern moves east towards

North Florida and the Southeast Coastline, including the coastal Carolinas. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are possible.

Snow will fall across the Central Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic today. Late tonight through Thursday morning, another Nor’easter will develop off the East Coast.

A track closer to the coast is becoming more likely and Winter Storm Watches have been issued from the Mid-Atlantic to the coastal Northeast.

A general 6-12” is forecast for these areas, with locally higher accumulations.

We've also got plenty of rain moving into the West this week, including the threat of flash flooding in California, especially across wildfire burn areas.

We will continue to keep you up to date here on Fox News.

Be safe everyone.

JD

