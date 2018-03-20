Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement

Officer who fatally shot Justine Damond charged with murder, turns himself in

The Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman in July was charged with murder Tuesday after he turned himself in when a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Tom Plunkett, an attorney for Officer Mohamed Noor, said his client turned himself in to police in connection with the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

Damond was shot July 15, minutes after calling 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home.

The 40-year-old life coach was engaged to be married.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman was scheduled to discuss charges in the case at a 2:30 p.m. news conference.

Noor, a Somali-American, has not talked publicly about the case and declined to be interviewed by state investigators.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.