'I just killed my wife,' husband tells police; mother of 4 found lying on bloody couch

A Michigan man will return to court later this month to face first-degree murder charges related to the fatal shooting of his estranged wife, a mother of four children.

"I just killed my wife," Shaun Wheeler, 39, of Rochester Hills, told deputies when he walked into an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office station Monday, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

His 41-year-old spouse, Cory Ann Ehlers, was found lying on a bloody couch earlier that morning, the report said.

"This was a bombshell," family friend Larry Chalcraft told Fox 2. "I saw him back out of the driveway and he went on down the road. I guess he went from here to the police station and turned himself in."

Wheeler reportedly told Oakland County sheriff’s deputies the couple had been going through a “bad divorce,” MLive.com reported.

The suspect is stepfather of Ehlers’ children, according to the Oakland Press. He was being held without bond, facing the possibility of life in prison.

Rebecca Bezemek, a high school teacher of Ehlers’ oldest child, set up a GoFundMe account to support the family, Fox 2 reported.

“Remember that these kids, that this family, will not only need assistance now but two weeks from now, but two years from now,” Bezemek said. “It’s going to continue.”

Tim Ciotti, another friend of the family, has set up an additional GoFundMe page.

A memorial service for Ehlers is scheduled for April 7 at Rivercrest Banquet Hall in Rochester Hills.