Lawsuit: NYPD forced Muslim women to remove head coverings

Two Muslim women who say the New York Police Department forced them to remove religious head coverings after they were arrested have sued the city to force a change to the practice.

The women and an advocacy group are seeking class action status with the lawsuit filed Friday in Manhattan federal court.

The city says it's confident that its policy passes constitutional muster.

The lawsuit described how two Muslim women in separate instances were left in tears as they were forced to remove their hijabs and be photographed in front of men.

The city says people who do not wish to remove religious head coverings in front of others can be taken to a more private location to be photographed.