Kentucky police officer fatally shot during investigation
A police officer in eastern Kentucky was fatally shot late Tuesday while conducting a murder investigation, WDRB 41 reported.
Scotty Hamilton was a 12-year veteran of the Pikeville Police Department. He was shot and killed while on duty, police said in a press release.
Hamilton was reportedly assisting state police during a crime investigation in the Hurricane Creek area of Pike County when the shooting occurred.
Kentucky State Police are conducting a murder investigation. No further details have been released.
Poilice are asking anyone with information to contact Kentucky State Police at (606) 433-7711, or the Pikeville Police Department at (606) 437-5111.