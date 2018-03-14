Kentucky police officer fatally shot during investigation

A police officer in eastern Kentucky was fatally shot late Tuesday while conducting a murder investigation, WDRB 41 reported.

Scotty Hamilton was a 12-year veteran of the Pikeville Police Department. He was shot and killed while on duty, police said in a press release.

Hamilton was reportedly assisting state police during a crime investigation in the Hurricane Creek area of Pike County when the shooting occurred.

Kentucky State Police are conducting a murder investigation. No further details have been released.

Poilice are asking anyone with information to contact Kentucky State Police at (606) 433-7711, or the Pikeville Police Department at (606) 437-5111.