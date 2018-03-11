Fake cop pulling over women, sexually assaulting them, Georgia police say

Authorities in Georgia are searching for a man accused of posing as an officer, pulling over two women over and sexually assaulting them hours apart on Atlanta-area roadways.

Atlanta Police told FOX 5 a 25-year-old woman said she was stopped by a car around 1 a.m. on Friday on Nash Road on the northwest side of Atlanta. The woman said the man got out of his car, approached her, and sexually assaulted her.

The woman told Atlanta Police the car was a dark color, and had a blue light bar on the roof, but had no police markings.

Less than 4 hours later, a second woman reported a similar time of assault about 15 miles away.

The Cobb County Police Department said the second assault happened around 4:45 a.m. on Friday in Marietta, located north of Atlanta, after a woman was pulled over by what she thought was a police vehicle with a light bar on top of it.

After approaching the woman's vehicle, the male suspect "grabbed the victim by her collar and opened her driver door" as she went to get her driver's license.

"He then began to conduct what she thought was a 'pat down' for her ID," police said. "Instead, he began to grope and sexually assault the victim as she sat in her seat. After a brief time, he stopped and let her leave the scene."

Both victims described the suspect as a 30-year-old white male, around 6-feet fall with an average build, short dark brown hair in a buzz cut with a square-shaped head, according to police.

"He was wearing a dark jacket with a light blue emblem or some other writing on it, a black vest with a star-shaped gold badge on one side and three service bars (gold) on the other," police said.

Both women reported the man was also wearing a police duty belt with a gun, Taser and radio.

Authorities are reminding drivers that if they feel uncomfortable during a traffic stop, they should pull into a well-lit area if possible and call 911 to verify if they are being stopped by a legitimate officer.