New York City firefighters crushed by flaming debris in dramatic video

New York City firefighters battling a massive blaze early Monday morning were caught on dramatic video being crushed by flaming debris outside a Brooklyn brownstone.

The firefighters were outside the burning building in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section about 12:30 a.m. when they were struck by the falling debris, FOX5NY reported.

Dramatic video from the scene showed several firefighters standing outside of the building when a massive object covered in flames falls down. Three firefighters were seen falling and tumbling down the stoop as others rushed to help them.

Flames continued to billow out of the second and third floors of the building.

The firefighters were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries. They are said to be in stable condition as of Monday.

No one else was injured in the fire, which was under control by 3 a.m.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.