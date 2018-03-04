Coyote that bit several people was rabid, police say

A coyote suspected of biting several people in a New York City suburb has tested positive for rabies, the Journal News reports.

The coyote was captured and killed at a golf course in Westchester County.

The Yonkers Police Department confirmed Saturday that the coyote had the disease.

“This coyote, including a second coyote observed traveling with the same, is suspected of multiple biting attacks in Yonkers and the surrounding jurisdictions over the past several days,” the department said.

“Anyone who has come into contact with this animal or any aggressive coyote should notify their medical professional,” it added.

Police said that the other coyote is still on the loose and is presumed to be rabid.

The coyotes also killed a small dog and may have mauled three sheep, killing one.

The attacks occurred in Yonkers, Hastings-on-Hudson and possibly Somers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.