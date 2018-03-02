Colorado teen kills ex-girlfriend, 37, before turning gun on himself, police say

A Colorado teenager allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend's residence, and shot and killed her Tuesday before turning the gun on himself, authorities said.

Kevin Torres, 18, was believed to have killed Tania Arbaiza, 37, before killing himself, Denver Police said.

The Denver Post reported Torres and Arbaiza appeared to have split days before the incident according to some cryptic social media posts.

Torres posted on Facebook Monday, “Sometimes you gotta give up on people. Not because you don’t care but because they don’t.”

Arbaiza shared a message on Facebook from another social media user on Feb. 20 that read, “When you have a good heart, help too much, trust too much, give too much, love too much, this is what happens.” The post also had an illustration of a boy with sharp objects drawn to his back.

The teen’s last Facebook post on Monday contained four drawings of grim reapers and read, “Sacred death will never abandon him and will be with him forever.”

Torres was slated to be sentenced Monday for a “felony trespassing conviction,” the Denver Post reported. He was arrested on May 26 on robbery charges and later pled guilty to “a reduced charge of trespassing.”

Torres’ death was ruled a suicide and Arbaiza’s a homicide, the Denver Medical Examiner’s Office stated. The two natives of El Salvador were found dead at the scene. Police were called to the scene after responding to a burglary report.

"He shot her, unfortunately, and then took his own life,” Sonny Jackson, a Denver Police Department spokesperson said. “If detectives confirm the officers’ belief that the case was a murder-suicide, the case will be closed”

“There’s nothing else we can do,” he concluded.