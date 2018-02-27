Florida man gives police son's phone over concern for gun posts; cops say they found child porn

A concerned Florida father turned his son’s phone over to police after seeing disturbing posts with guns shared on social media, but officers said they arrested the son after another discovery: child porn on his devices.

Sean Mesa, 18, was arrested on Thursday by Miami-Dade Schools police on two counts of child pornography and one misdemeanor charge of carelessly handling a weapon, the Washington Post reported citing court documents.

Authorities said Mesa allegedly possessed a video that showed a child under 10 being sexually abused.

Prior to his arrest, Mesa spoke with Miami-Dade Schools Detective John Messenger on Tuesday. He said that Mesa claimed “it was his right” to post whatever he wanted and that he simply “likes guns,” the Miami Herald reported.

Jamie Mesa, the father, told Messenger he was concerned over his son’s post and that’s when he handed over both of Mesa’s phones.

But even after his two phones were turned over to U.S. Secret Service, Mesa continued to share disturbing posts on Snapchat using other devices including one where a pistol was shown on his lap with the caption “now they watching so I ain’t stopping,” investigators said.

Although Mesa was not charged with making a threat, he could face years in prison and would have to register as a sex offender if he’s convicted on the felony child pornography charges, The Post reported.