Texas student charged after threatening to turn high school into 'another Florida,' police say

An 18-year-old student was arrested and charged Monday for threatening to turn his Texas high school into 'another Florida' after he was caught cheating on a test, police said.

Oryan McFadden, 18, allegedly made the remark to a teacher in front of other students at Hitchcock High School, according to local reports.

He was booked at the school Monday and charged with making a terroristic threat -- a felony -- while his parents talked to school officials, KTRK reported.

McFadden transferred recently to Hitchcock High School from another school district in the Greater Houston area, KTRK reported, citing police officials.

The incident came just days after a gunman killed 17 at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida last Wednesday. The school is set to reopen for the first time after the massacre in phases on Friday, administrators said.

Elsewhere in Texas, multiple students -- including a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old -- were arrested last week for threatening schools, KPRC reported, citing investigators.

In several of those cases, students who saw or heard the threats reportedly alerted their parents, who contacted authorities.

Across the U.S., similar threats were reported by several schools in the wake of the Florida shooting.