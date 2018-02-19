Expand / Collapse search
Car belonging to missing California Uber driver is found

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Joshua Thiede, 29, was last seen Feb. 11 leaving his apartment garage during a trip for Lyft, police said.

The car Joshua Thiede was last seen driving in last week was discovered Monday in Los Angeles, as authorities continue to search for the 29-year-old Uber and Lyft driver.

The black 2014 Nissan Altima, with license plate 7CSD450, was spotted just before 12:30 p.m. east of Hollywood in Koreatown, Fox 11 reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit is investigating the scene.

Thiede was last seen driving out of his apartment garage on Feb. 11 while working for Lyft, according to police. Thiede hasn’t been seen since.

The Uber driver’s mother, Janet, said phone records indicate her son — or someone using her son's phone — made a call to 911 at 2:32 p.m. on Feb. 12. She said whoever made the call didn't say anything and hung up.

The phone was later traced to Venice Boulevard and Burlington Avenue, but is no longer active, according to Fox 11.

A key fob belonging to Thiede recorded the man last leaving his apartment on the night of Feb. 11, KTLA reported

Janet said it's unlike her son to disappear and not contact anyone.

“We’re really getting concerned now,” friend Kevin Young told KCBS-TV. “Right now a week has gone by.”

Janet added that Thiede was living with two roommates in Los Angeles and was a driver for Uber and Lyft to earn extra money.

Thiede has been described as 6 feet tall, weighing 170 pounds. Authorities ask that anyone with information call the Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or dial 911.

