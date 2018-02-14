Slaying ends Maryland city's 12-day stint without homicide

The shooting death of a 22-year-old man has ended a peaceful 12-day streak when Baltimore did not record a single homicide.

The Baltimore Sun reports the unidentified man died shortly after he was shot in the chest Tuesday afternoon.

Acting Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa says the longest stretch without homicides since the city's 2015 spike in violence was a step in the right direction, but more can be done. De Sousa says he doesn't want to focus on the streak as the slayed man is a person and "we're trying to figure out what his story is and what happened."

The last killing before Tuesday's death was the Feb. 1 shooting of 27-year-old Jerrell Brice, who died two days later. His case remains unsolved.

