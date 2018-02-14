23 Tennessee stores shut, accused of selling marijuana candy

Local, state and federal authorities in Tennessee have padlocked 23 stores and indicted 21 people they accuse of selling candy and other products containing a form of marijuana.

News outlets report that "Operation Candy Crush" was launched after Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said parents said their child brought the CBD-laced candy home.

Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh says the stores were selling gummies and similar products that contained cannabidiol, a derivative of cannabis.

Tennessee Hemp Industries Association President Joe Kirkpatrick contends that the products were legal, with CBD derived from hemp, not marijuana.