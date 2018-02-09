Authorities say multiple officers shot south of Atlanta

Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.

WSB-TV , citing the Henry County Sheriff's Office, reports that two Henry County sheriff's deputies and a Locust Grove officer were shot. The sheriff says the man who shot them is dead.

The television station reports two of the lawmen were taken away by helicopter while the third was carried by ambulance.

WSB says the shooting happened in a neighborhood in Locust Grove, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

TV news footage from a helicopter shows a neighborhood of houses with yellow police tape cordoning off a section of one home's front yard. Locust Grove Elementary School was put on lockdown.