Chase, fatal shooting by deputy close Florida interstate

A Florida sheriff's deputy shot a homicide suspect on a major interstate, leaving it closed, following a fatal carjacking and wrong-way chase.

Palm Beach County sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera told reporters it happened Wednesday on Interstate 95 in Lantana, between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale. She didn't know the suspect's condition but said the deputy was not hurt.

Local media report the suspect had fatally shot a woman, stolen her car and led deputies on a chase. That led to a traffic crash involving multiple cars. The Palm Beach Post reports one of its editors was on Interstate 95 at the time when a car sped south in the northbound lanes.

The second shooting soon followed.

Interstate 95 was closed in both directions in the area following the shooting.