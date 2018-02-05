FOX NEWS FIRST: Philly gets rowdy after Eagles Super Bowl victory; Dems want their FISA memo released

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

The Eagles stun the Patriots to win their first Super Bowl title in franchise history; celebrations in Philadelphia turn violent

Democrats could seek a vote Monday on releasing their rebuttal to the recently declassified GOP memo alleging government surveillance abuses

The government could face another shutdown this week as the short-term funding bill passed last month expires Thursday

Amtrak boss blames CSX and the federal government for a deadly rail crash in South Carolina; top officials again call for Positive Train Control technology

Disgraced former USA Gymnastics sports doctor Larry Nassar due in court Monday to receive final sentence in sexual assault scandal

THE LEAD STORY - EAGLES SOAR PAST PATRIOTS IN SUPER BOWL CLASSIC: Quarterback Nick Foles threw for three touchdowns and caught another as the underdog Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 to win the franchise’s first Super Bowl title ... The game was a nail-biter as the Eagles blew a 12-point lead in the high-scoring matchup before rallying behind Foles, who was named the game’s MVP, capping his Cinderella season. Legendary Patriots QB Tom Brady was brilliant as well, throwing for 505 yards -- a Super Bowl record -- and three touchdowns. However, Super Bowl LII was decided when defensive end Brandon Graham stripped Brady of the ball and rookie defender Derek Barnett recovered with 2:09 to play, setting up a field goal by Jake Elliott and prevent another late Super Bowl comeback by the Patriots. Fans in Philadelphia were jubilant. However, the joyous party on the streets of Philly got rowdy as the night continued. Boisterous fans flipped over a car and three people fell to the ground from light poles and lost consciousness, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

WILL DEMOCRATS' FISA MEMO BE MADE PUBLIC?: Following Republicans' release of their memo alleging surveillance abuses by the FBI and Justice Department, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and fellow congressional Democrats are urging President Trump to release to Democrats' version of the memo ... Democrats want Trump to release their version of Republicans’ so-called FISA memo, in the interest of “full transparency.” The GOP memo alleges the surveillance warrant from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court was requested by the two federal agencies based, at least in part, on a largely unsubstantiated anti-Trump dossier financed by Democrats. Schumer has also argued the release of the GOP memo was “only intended to undermine” the Justice Department collusion investigation being led by special counsel Robert Mueller, an argument GOP lawmakers reject.

California Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, is expected on Monday to officially request that the committee, led by U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., release Democratic members’ 10-page memo, with the promise to send it to the Justice Department for redactions. President Trump would have five days to decide whether the memo can be made public, as he did with the GOP memo.

ANOTHER GOV’T SHUTDOWN?: Congress could face another shutdown when the short-term funding bill keeping the government open expires Thursday ... However, some Republican leaders reportedly predict that this time, unlike last month, Democrats will not block another short-term spending bill because they do not want to be blamed again for shutting down the government over DACA. Last month, Democrats shut down the government because a stopgap spending bill did not include provisions to protect illegal immigrants from deportation under former President Barack Obama's DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) executive order. They backed off their opposition agreed to re-open the government after Republicans assured them the Senate would soon consider legislation that would protect illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

Liz Peek: Schumer's mistakes pile up, endangering Democrats' prospects for 2018

AMTRAK BLAME GAME: Following a third fatal Amtrak crash in recent months, the railroad's boss said Sunday that freight railroad CSX was responsible for Sunday's crash in South Carolina that left two dead and scores injured ... Amtrak President and Chief Executive Richard Anderson said CSX was responsible for the tracks and signals in the area south of Columbia, S.C., including one switch that diverted the Amtrak train onto an occupied track, Reuters reported. Anderson also pointed his finger at the federal government, saying it needs to ensure that a high-tech safety system that railroads have been urged to install for years is finally in place by the end of 2018. He deferred to investigators about whether the system, called Positive Train Control, would have stopped Sunday's crash.

Robert Sumwalt, chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, said PTC, under consideration for more than 40 years, could have saved lives. “Everyone of these accidents, in fact, could have been prevented’’ by Positive Train Control, Sumwalt said, the State newspaper in South Carolina reported. “How many years have we been calling for PTC?"

Amtrak's deadliest crashes in recent years

FINAL JUSTICE: Days of emotional testimony in two Michigan courtrooms are wrapping up with a final sentence for former sports doctor Larry Nassar, whose serial sexual abuse of girls and young women has shaken Michigan State University and elite sports associations.... Nassar, 54, is returning to court Monday in Eaton County, Mich. Last week, he listened to dozens of victims for two days and was almost attacked by the father of three women who were molested. Nassar pleaded guilty to penetrating girls with ungloved hands when they sought treatment for injuries at Twistars, a gymnastics club that was run by a 2012 U.S. Olympic coach. Nassar already has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in another county and is starting his time behind bars with a 60-year federal term for child pornography crimes. He worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Dad who charged at Larry Nassar receiving hundreds of donations

Exclusive: Nassar's victims speak out

LESSONS FROM THE GOP FISA MEMO: "Every American - liberal, conservative, Democrat, Republican - has a stake in making sure that the FBI remains accountable and follows the law and follows the Constitution." – Alan Dershowitz, on "Sunday Morning Futures," warning that the government surveillance abuses alleged in the controversial Republican FISA memo could be a "systemic problem." WATCH

'SHAME ON YOU': "They needed a reason to spy, so they made one up. They swore to facts they knew were lies to get what they wanted, in order to surveil a candidate they could not imagine being president. A cabal of arrogant, condescending employees of our government -- whose salaries we pay -- thought that we didn't count." – Judge Jeanine Pirro, in her "Opening Statement" on "Justice with Judge Jeanine," blasting the FBI and Justice Department for an alleged conspiracy against President Trump, outlined by the GOP FISA memo. WATCH



Anti-Trump ESPN writer Jemele Hill says the president uses 'racial pornography' to 'stoke his base.'

North Carolina father-daughter couple arrested for incest after having love child.

Democratic National Committee fundraising hits wall as GOP sits flush ahead of midterm elections.

Trump, GOP policies working despite market sell-off worries, U.S. Rep. Hensarling says.

Yellen disappointed not to get a second term as Fed chair.

Deadline looming for Boeing to decide on Canada fighter jet bid.

GOP memo points to FBI using exact 'enemies list'-style surveillance FISA was supposed to prevent.

Democrat and ex-CIA: Democrats are hurting themselves in dismissing FBI memo

Michael Goodwin: FBI memo proves the ‘deep state’ is real – and the press is part of it

Jimmy Kimmel says libs excel as late-night hosts because job requires 'intelligence.'

Disney surprises fans with first 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' teaser.

'Jumanji' continues its box office streak by tying a 'Titanic' record.

Whole Foods employees are 'crying' over stressful new workplace rules, report says.

Egyptian archaeologists discover 4,400-year-old tomb near Cairo.

Incredible new wearable medical devices can help millions of people and advance research.

