NFL

Check out these 2018 Super Bowl commercials

The biggest stories buzzing at Super Bowl 52

Sportscaster Jim Gray has the scoop on the Eagles-Patriots matchup in Minnesota.

The New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles are competing for the biggest title in professional football. But if the game isn’t going your way, there’s always something you can turn to: commercials.

The cost of running a 30-second ad during Super Bowl LII will average more than $5 million, Sports Illustrated reports. And companies will use their time wisely, with many featuring big-name celebrities such as Danny DeVito, Peter Dinklage, Cardi B, Morgan Freeman, Rebel Wilson and more.

Check out some of the commercials from this year’s Super Bowl below.

Food 

Automakers 

Beer 

Devices and Digital Services

Household Products