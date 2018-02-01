Man charged with biting trooper's ear seeks insanity defense

An attorney for a man facing charges for biting off part of an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper's ear has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports 44-year-old Cornelius Carey Jr. is charged in Lorain County with felonious assault, resisting arrest and kidnapping. The insanity plea was filed Tuesday.

Carey's attorney, Jack Bradley, couldn't be immediately reached for comment Thursday.

Authorities say Carey became confrontational, hit Trooper Lance Deshuk in the face and then bit him during a struggle before Deshuk managed to subdue Carey and handcuff him. The confrontation occurred after Deshuk spotted Carey walking in the middle of road near the village of LaGrange, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Cleveland.

Carey is being held on a $1 million bond.

___

Information from: The Chronicle-Telegram, http://www.chronicletelegram.com