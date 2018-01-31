Mother of Missouri group home resident found encased in concrete files wrongful death suit

The mother of a developmentally disabled man whose body was found encased in concrete in the storage area of a Fulton, Mo., group home, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The lawsuit, which Carolyn Summers filed Jan. 23, alleges that negligence occurred and her son’s civil rights were violated. It names the group home, state and county agencies, and several individuals as defendants, the Fulton Sun reported.

Summers' son, Carl DeBrodie, 31, was reported missing April 17 from the Second Chance Homes in Fulton, however investigators later determined that DeBrodie hadn’t been seen in months. His body was found April 24 encased in concrete in a container inside the storage area, authorities said.

The lawsuit alleges eight counts: wrongful death, three civil rights violations, two civil conspiracies, negligence and right of sepulcher. KRCG-TV of Columbia/Jefferson City, Mo., reported.

Summers is seeking $25,000 in damages and court costs, the Sun reported.

The facility where DeBrodie was living is an independently supported home that is run by private contractors. It houses a handful of clients, all of whom have disabilities.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case. Prosecutors said results of DeBrodie's autopsy will be kept confidential as an investigation continues.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.