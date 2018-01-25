The Latest: Family members choose not to witness execution

The Latest on the execution of Alabama inmate Vernon Madison (all times local):

5 p.m.

Family members will not witness the execution of a 67-year-old Alabama inmate convicted in the 1985 slaying of a police officer.

Vernon Madison is scheduled to be put to death at 6 p.m. CST Thursday by lethal injection for the killing of Mobile police Officer Julius Schulte.

Alabama prison system spokesman Bob Horton said Schulte's family has chosen not to witness the execution. Madison's family will not witness either.

Prosecutors said Madison shot Schulte in the back of the head after he responded to a call from Madison's girlfriend.

Madison's attorneys say he no longer remembers killing the officer because of stroke-induced dementia.

Defense lawyers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the execution. The state is opposing the request.

Horton said Madison requested two oranges for his final meal.

___

10:55 p.m.

Alabama is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to let it proceed with this week's scheduled execution of a 67-year-old inmate whose lawyers say can no longer remember his crime.

The Alabama attorney general's office told justices in a filing Monday that the state's high court last year ruled the execution could proceed and should do so again.

Vernon Madison is scheduled to be put to death Thursday by lethal injection for the 1985 killing of Mobile Police Officer Julius Schulte.

Madison's lawyers say strokes and dementia have left Madison unable to understand his looming execution. They argued the court should delay the planned injection to review whether executing someone in such a mental condition violates evolving standards of decency and a ban on cruel and unusual punishment.