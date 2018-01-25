Drones reportedly used in Colorado manhunt for suspect who killed officer

Drones are reportedly flying over a Colorado neighborhood to assist in the manhunt for suspects in the Wednesday night killing of an Adams County sheriff's deputy, a report said.

The drone was spotted over a neighborhood near the shooting, a KDVR reporter at the scene tweeted. The drones were "extremely discreet," the reporter's tweet read.

The drones' exact location were not disclosed due to the ongoing investigation, the tweet said.

The Adams County Sherriff's Office told Fox News that it cannot confirm or deny its use of drones. The office, referring to its Twitter for updates, said suspects are still at large and would not be providing any additional information until tomorrow.

Thornton Police Department, which is assisting in the manhunt, said it is not using any drones.