Los Angeles teacher allegedly strips naked, chases students in playground: report

A physical education teacher at a Los Angeles-area elementary school allegedly stripped naked on campus Friday and chased second and fifth-graders students around a playground, reports said.

Parents were notified of the incident that affected second and fifth-graders, CBS Los Angeles reported.

A construction worker passing by the scene at Carthay Center Elementary School captured cell phone video of the unidentified teacher putting his pants back on in the playground, the station reported.

The teacher was not identified in the report other than he was a contracted employee who works for the district’s STAR Education program.

The school sent a letter home to parents that an “individual began behaving in an unusual way” and that law enforcement was contacted. The school went on a brief lockdown, the report said.

Following the incident, the children were able to see mental health counselors, the report said.

School police told the station that they are continuing to investigate.