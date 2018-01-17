New Hampshire teen killed in sledding accident at Maine ski resort

A New Hampshire high school student was killed and another was seriously injured early Wednesday when the sled they were riding in an after-hours excursion at a Maine ski resort crashed into a tree.

Oxford County Chief Deputy Hart Daley said three teens sneaked into the Sunday River resort while it was closed and were riding an inflatable tube down the trails when the crash occurred.

A resort spokeswoman said the three were sliding on the Tempest Trail, which is steeper than most sledding hills. Part of it is rated for expert skiers, and part is rated for intermediate skiers.

Sledding is not allowed on ski trails at the resort.

Portsmouth High School Principal Mary Lyons identified the victim as 18-year-old David Kohlhase and said another student was hospitalized. Police say the third person called for help.

Sunday River spokeswoman Darcy Lambert told Fox 25 Boston it was her understanding that Kohlhase's family owns a condo on the mountain, which isn’t managed by the resort.

