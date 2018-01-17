Illegal immigrant charged in the killings of two cops wishes he 'had killed more of the mother-------'

An illegal immigrant began his murder trial for the 2014 killings of two Northern California sheriff's deputies on Tuesday with a profanity laced rant, calling a partner of one of the slain officers a “coward.”

Prosecutor Rod Norgaard recounted the events that led to the death of Sacramento sheriff's Deputy Danny Oliver outside a Sacramento motel in October 2014, and described how Oliver's partner, Deputy Scott Brown, was able to retreat from the heavy gunfire.

Luis Enrique Monroy Bracamontes, 37, the alleged killer, interrupted the court when he grinned and called Brown a "coward."

Bracamontes was scolded by the Sacramento Superior Court judge, The Sacramento Bee reported.

"I wish I had killed more of the mother-------s," Bracamontes told the court. he continued, "I will break out soon and I will kill more, kill whoever gets in front of me...There's no need for a f---ing trial."

Bracamontes defense attorneys cited the outburst as more evidence that their client is unfit to stand trial.

His wife, 41-year-old Janelle Monroy, is also charged in the slayings. She argues that she was a victim of her abusive husband who frequently used drugs.

Bracamontes, who could face the death penalty if convicted, has had similar episodes in court in the past.

Bracamontes is from Mexico, and repeatedly entered the United States illegally. His wife is an American citizen and faces life in prison if found guilty.

Public defenders Jeffrey Barbour and Norm Dawson have unsuccessfully attempted to enter a plea of not guilty by insanity, and argued that it is unlikely their client will receive a fair trial due to the ant-immigrant sentiment encouraged by President Trump’s hardline stance on immigration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.