Bodycam captures man's arrest after leap from a 2nd-floor balcony

A Florida man suspected of attempted murder tried to elude police by jumping from the balcony of an apartment — only to be apprehended below, authorities said.

The man, Rashad Walker, 28, of Maitland, leaped from the sliding glass door of the apartment and landed on the ground once police began knocking at the front door, according to WTSP.

WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Bodycam video released by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office shows several officers waiting on the lower level at the Ashton Oaks Apartments, according to ABC.

Deputies tackled Walker and arrested him.

Police said they had receiving a tip that Walker was in one of the apartments. Walker, who was arrested Jan. 12 in New Port Richey, had felony warrants out of Orange County for second-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery with bodily harm.

According to ABC, Walker is being housed at Pasco's county jail. A court date has not been set, and Walker has yet to enter a plea.