Teacher missing 2 weeks found dead in car in Baltimore

Baltimore police are investigating after a teacher who unexpectedly vanished two weeks ago was found dead in a parked car.

Gregory Ferrell, 56, disappeared Dec. 29. His body was found Saturday afternoon. The car was parked on a West Baltimore street and belonged to the teacher.

Baltimore police announced Ferrell’s death in a statement on Facebook. They had said the disappearance was out of character for Ferrell.

“Detectives did not observe any obvious signs of trauma or foul play,” the statement said. “The deceased’s body was transported to the medical examiner’s office for further examination.”

The cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Ferrell taught eighth-grade students at Monarch Academy in northeast Baltimore, Fox 45 Baltimore reported.

The public charter school said Ferrell was a “respected and very popular teacher.”

He was last seen at a Baltimore club called Melba’s, according to police.

The police weren’t saying how long Ferrell had been dead or how long his vehicle had been parked in the spot where his body was found, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Police said the vehicle had tinted windows, according to the paper.